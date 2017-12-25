Death toll from ‘Vinta’ climbs to 240, civil defense officials say

THE death toll from a storm that unleashed landslides and floods across the southern Philippines climbed to 240 with scores of others still missing, officials said Monday.

Tropical Storm “Vinta” (international name: Tembin) struck on Friday the country’s main southern island of Mindanao, which often escapes the 20 or so storms that batter the rest of the archipelago nation each year.

Civil defense officials said the number of confirmed deaths from Vinta on Mindanao’s Zamboanga peninsula had risen to 78, while the death toll in Lanao del Sur province on the island went up to 27.

Of the 78 reported dead by police, four were from Zamboanga Sibugay province and 74 coming from Zamboanga del Norte. Fourteen others were reported injured, according to Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, spokesperson of PNP Zamboanga Peninsula.

Of the four fatalities in Zamboanga Sibugay, three were from Kabasalan town and one from Payao.

In Zamboanga del Norte, 24 were from Gutalac; one from Dapitan; one from Leon Postigo; eight from Siocon; 13 from Salug; 19 from Sibuco; six from Baliguian; and two in Liloy town.

Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesman for Lanao del Sur crisis management team, said that a total of 26 persons were killed from the landslides and flash floods caused by Vinta.

The storm killed 135 others in the northern section of the island, police said Monday, a figure that was unchanged from a day earlier.

Rescuers are still looking for 107 people in these three areas.

Many were feared killed by mudslides and flash floods that buried or swept away hundreds of houses last weekend.

Civil defense officials said some 13,000 Mindanao families — at least 52,000 people — remained in evacuation camps on Christmas Day, many with few if any possessions left.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, spokeswoman of PNP Zamboanga Peninsula, said in her report that a total of 542 buildings and houses were damaged.

Vinta swept out into the South China Sea early Sunday, with weather forecasters warning it would hit southern Vietnam later on Monday. DEMPSEY REYES, AFP