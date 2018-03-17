Debt buyback, disasters dent First Gen earnings

LOPEZ-LED First Gen Corp. reported on Friday that its attributable net income in 2017 was lower from the previous year due to the effects of debt refinancing, the partial buyback of bonds, and costs related to natural calamities.

In a disclosure, the listed company said attributable net income last year was $134 million (P6.96 billion), down by $29 million from the previous year, due to the one-time effect of break funding costs (or prepayment penalty) incurred due to a $500 million refinancing of the 1,000-megawatt (MW) Santa Rita Combined Cycle Power Plant’s long-term debt last May, premiums paid for First Gen and Energy Development Corp.’s (EDC) partial buyback of their respective US dollar-denominated bonds, and expenses related to natural calamities.

It said recurring net income attributable to equity holders of the parent was unchanged at $163 million last year, while recurring earnings contribution from the natural gas portfolio climbed by $8 million to $120 million in 2017.

Geothermal and hydroelectric platforms both suffered from lower recurring earnings as a result of natural calamities and weak spot market prices, but were offset by lower expenses at the parent company as $309 million of debt was prepaid last year, it added.

Excluding FG Hydro, recurring attributable earnings from EDC fell to $87 million from $99 million due to the said calamities and the foreign exchange translation of EDC’s peso books into US dollars.

The company’s 140-MW BacMan geothermal plant and the 150-MW Burgos wind project delivered higher earnings last year due to higher contracted sales and dispatch, respectively.

First Gen said consolidated revenues from the sale of electricity climbed 9 percent to $1.7 billion, with the natural gas portfolio accounting for $1.036 billion, or 61 percent of total consolidated revenues.

Revenues from the natural gas portfolio rose 24 percent “due to the full year contributions of the Avion and San Gabriel plants as well as higher fuel revenues of the Santa Rita and the 500-MW San Lorenzo power plants,” the company said.

Meanwhile, EDC’s geothermal, wind and solar revenues fell by $48 million to $628 million mainly due to the shutdown of the Unified Leyte facility shortly after the earthquake in July 2017. First Gen said the facility sustained further damage when Typhoon Urduja (international name: Kai-tak) struck in December 2017.

FG Hydro, owner of the 132 MW Pantabangan-Masiway hydroelectric plants, reported a 32 percent drop in revenues to $33 million as its ancillary service contract expired last February 2017.

“2018 is already off to a good start as the San Gabriel contract with Meralco has already been signed, while the ERC [Energy Regulatory Commission] has provisionally approved FG Hydro’s Ancillary Service contract. San Gabriel and Avion have been running at high dispatch levels and benefitting from higher electricity prices… Moreover, EDC’s Leyte projects are on their way to a full recovery,” First Gen President and Chief Operating Francis Giles Puno said in a statement.

Puno also said First Gen is “progressing with the site preparation of its LNG regasification terminal to be located in its First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas.”

First Gen is a clean and renewable Independent Power Producer (IPP) with an installed capacity of 3,468 MW as of end-2016. It is engaged in utilizing clean and indigenous fuels including natural gas, geothermal energy from steam, hydro power, wind and solar power.