Debt hypocrisy

Today, rising debt is a key challenge in China. Curiously enough, many advanced economies have even higher leverage ratios, yet their credit ratings are substantially higher than that of China.

IN the past few years, President Xi Jinping and leading Chinese policymakers have advocated tougher measures against leverage. In late 2016, the People’s Bank of China (POBC) adopted a tighter monetary stance. Since last May, the POBC has progressively increased tightening.

Tougher measures are expected to follow the ongoing 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

In the past few months, both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s have downgraded China’s credit rating, citing risks from soaring debt.

How bad is the leverage, really?

China’s leverage ratio

In 2008, on the eve of the global crisis, China’s leverage—as measured by a ratio of credit to GDP—was 132 percent of the economy. Even in 2012, it was still barely 160 percent. Yet, today, it amounts to 258 percent of the economy. In relative terms, that’s almost twice as high as in 2008.

Why has Chinese debt risen so rapidly?

Historically, the increase can be attributed to two surges. The first resulted from the $585 billion stimulus package of 2009, which supported new infrastructure but also unleashed a huge amount of liquidity for speculation. Today, the latter is reflected by China’s high local government debt (central government debt remains moderate).

Another sharp surge followed in 2016, which saw a huge credit expansion as banks extended a record $1.8 trillion of loans. It was driven by robust mortgage growth, despite government measures to cool housing prices. As a result, credit grew twice as fast as the growth rate.

China’s leverage is likely to continue to rise to 288 percent of the economy by 2021. Yet, despite continued absolute rise, the relative pace of credit-taking is now decelerating. That, in turn, suggests that the central government’s effort to deleverage corporates has started to bite.

Today, China’s leverage is significantly higher than that of emerging economies overall (189 percent of GDP). But is the latter any longer an appropriate benchmark in the case of China? Most emerging nations are in the midst of industrialization, but China is transitioning to a post-industrial society. That’s the goal of the rebalancing of the economy from investment and net exports to consumption and innovation.

Moreover, advanced economies’ leverage (268 percent of GDP) exceeds that of China. While the ratio of the US (251 percent) is close to that of the China mainland, those of the UK (280 percent), Canada (296 percent) and France (299 percent) are significantly higher. Yet, the credit ratings of these advanced economies are significantly higher than that of China.

Different outlooks, different deleveraging prospects

The ratings agencies appear to presume that the outlook of advanced economies is more stable than that of China. But that’s a questionable hypothesis.

Due to differences in economic development, Chinese living standards remain significantly lower relative to advanced economies. Nevertheless, they will double between 2010 and 2020, due to solid growth outlook and rising productivity.

In advanced economies, the accrued debt is the result of high living standards that are no longer sustained by adequate growth and productivity. In these countries, debt-taking sustains living standards that they can no longer afford to.

Japan offers an extreme case. Its leverage ratio is one of the highest in the world (373 percent of GDP). That’s more than 100 percent higher than in contemporary China and continues to soar, thanks to record-low interest rates and massive monthly monetary injections. Yet, Japan’s current credit rating is the same as China’s.

When China’s leverage is reported internationally, it triggers much concern about the mainland’s future. And yet, the extraordinarily high leverage ratios in advanced economies are typically downplayed by international media—even though none of these nations have come up with credible, medium-term debt-cutting plans.

International leverage reports are permeated by hypocrisy. Today, the greatest downside risks would seem to be those that are systematically downplayed in the advanced West.

Dr Dan Steinbock is the founder of Difference Group and has served as research director at the India, China and America Institute (USA) and visiting fellow at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (China) and the EU Center (Singapore). For more, see http://www.differencegroup.net/