Dec 29 last day to swap old banknotes for new ones

The public has only until Friday, December 29, to exchange their old banknotes for new ones, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP Managing Director Carlyn Pangilinan on Thursday said the BSP already extended the deadline three times for those with the discontinued New Design Series (NDS), which has been in use from 1985 to 2010.

The first deadline was New Year’s Eve 2016, the second March 31 and the third June 30.

The BSP said it extended the deadline for the fourth and last time because of “insistent public demand.”

Despite Tuesday being a government office holiday, it was open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for people to replace their old bills.

The Bangko Sentral acknowledged that there were queues before its offices in Manila and Quezon City from Tuesday to Wednesday.

It gave official forms to those in the long lines, allowing them to return on January 3, 2018, but clarifying the date is not another deadline extension but an accommodation of those who were at the offices but were not served.

“We remind the public that the deadline for exchanging the New Design Series banknotes for New Generation Currency [NGC] banknotes is on Friday, December 29, 2017,” Pangilinan said.

The BSP said information on the NDS demonetization process was disseminated to various newspapers and radio and television networks.

The information was also posted on the Bangko Sentral’s official website, shown in movie theaters, given to retailers through brochures and pamphlets and distributed to partner networks through SMS messages for the past three years.

Those who still have the old bank notes may exchange them on Friday at the BSP Cash Department in Manila and Quezon City or in BSP regional offices, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bringing two valid ID cards with them.

The NDS was introduced in 1985 and was called the BSP Series in 1993.

It was later succeeded by the NGC, which was introduced by then-President Benigno Aquino 3rd and then-BSP Governor Amado Tetangco Jr. on December 16, 2010.

The NDS was no longer legal tender beginning January 1, 2016 and is set to be fully demonetized on Monday.