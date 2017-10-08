A decade of recognition for teachers

As if the past nine years weren’t grand enough, PLDT Gabay Guro recently celebrated its 10th year by mounting the biggest and most star-studded Teacher’s Tribute event at the MOA Arena.

Just for a day, the so-called network war was non-existent. The biggest and brightest stars from ABS-CBN, GMA-7 and TV5 wore the same hat and paid tribute to Filipino teachers by serving them world-class entertainment.

Stellar names who performed and thrilled the crowd include Lea Salonga, Regine Velasquez, Sarah Geronimo, Ogie Alcasid, Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Jaya, Southborder, Toni Gonzaga and Robin Padilla.

Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, Piolo Pascual, Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza, Baste, Marian Rivera, Gabby Concepcion, Pops Fernandez, Basil Valdez and Celeste Legaspi added star power to the event.

Not to be left out were Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Andrew Wolff, Marky Stroem, Michael Pangilinan, Jona, Maymay Entrata, Edward Barbers, Jinky Vidal, Jay-R, Tom Rodriguez, G-Force, EJ Falcon and Ritz Azul. Even young stars Loisa Andallo, Elise Joson, Jerome Ponce, Alexa Ilacad, Nash Aguas and Joshua Garcia, also entertained the hardworking teachers.

All these personalities and volunteers were bound by the same advocacy – to honor teachers all over the country for their passion and service.

The spectacle left GabayGuro’s 60,000-member-strong organization, 20,000 of which trooped to the Arena, inspired, refreshed and ready to take on bigger challenges in the field of education. Two public school teachers went home even more awed as they took home houses and lots and two vans.

GabayGuro Foundation Chairman Chaye Cabal-Revilla and her team of dedicated volunteers worked tirelessly behind the scenes to mount the event.

“We give our all to make our teachers feel special but at the end of the day, we are the ones who feel so much more blessed. The gratitude they show is priceless. It makes everything worth it,” Revilla noted.

Of this, PLDT Chairman Manny Pangilinan has thrown his all-out support to this endeavor by noting, “I am extremely proud of GabayGuro’s achievements. They are doing a wonderful job for the Filipino teachers. We plan to increase our teacher-scholars to 10,000 in the next three to five years and not only that, we will bring our GabayGuro event regionally. So watch out for it.”

GabayGuro program has over 1,200 scholars in various state colleges and universities nationwide. There are over 300 Licensure Exam for Teachers passers, 496 active scholars as of August 2016 and a projected 167 graduates in 2017. GabayGuro also celebrates the fact that 137 scholars graduated with honors – 112 cum laudes and 25 magna cum laudes.