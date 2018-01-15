Deceitful use of wearing PNP uniforms

Dear PAO,

I am in my late twenties and I have been married to a seaman, who is only in Manila for three to four months in a year. Prior to his return from one of his voyages, we talked about how we can spice up our “intimacy” as a married couple by wearing costumes and doing role-playing when we are about to make love. Although weird, this is a fantasy which we both found arousing which we thought would be harmless to anybody anyway. I told him that we can dress up as police officers, since he is also bald like a popular PNP official in our country.

On our way to our date place, we were already wearing our PNP uniform costumes supposedly as part of our role-playing fantasy. However, even upon arriving at the restaurant where we will have our date before our love-making, we were confronted by real police officers who questioned us about our PNP uniforms. We informed them that we bought our PNP uniforms from Tutuban, and that it is only part of our role-playing fantasy. The police officers insisted that they will file a criminal case against us and got our details. Did we really commit a crime? We are afraid to be jailed!

Sherry

Dear Sherry,

Based on the facts you have narrated, it appears that you and your husband have committed a violation of Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) for wearing the Philippine National Police (PNP) uniforms of our police officers without being bona fide members of such force. The said law provides thus:

“Art. 179. Illegal use of uniforms or insignia. – The penalty of arresto mayor shall be imposed upon any person who shall publicly and improperly make use of insignia, uniforms or dress pertaining to an office not held by such person or to a class of persons of which he is not a member.” [Emphasis supplied.]

According to the late Justice Luis B. Reyes (The Revised Penal Code, Criminal Law, Book II, 16th Ed., 2006, p. 250), this crime has the following elements, to wit:

(i) That the offender makes use of insignia, uniform or dress;

(ii) That the insignia, uniform or dress pertains to an office not held by the offender or to a class of persons of which he is not a member;

(iii) That said insignia, uniform or dress is used publicly and improperly.

Applying the foregoing to your situation, it is clear that all the elements are satisfied. First, you and your husband made use of the PNP uniforms. Second, the PNP uniforms you used for your fantasy role-playing pertain to the official PNP uniforms of our police force which you are both not members of. Lastly, you and your husband used the PNP uniforms publicly when you arrived at a restaurant open to the public, and improperly as well since you intended it as part of your role-playing sexual fantasy.

Indeed, it is unfortunate that despite your good intentions to only liven up or spice up your marital life, you have committed a violation of our criminal law. However, the danger sought to be prevented here is the deceitful use of wearing uniforms to the detriment of the public. In any event, you will be given an opportunity to raise your defenses should the police officers decide to pursue the case against you and your spouse.

We do find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net