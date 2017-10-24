Decision on Kia-SMB trade to come out soon – Narvasa

Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner Chito Narvasa said a decision on the trade involving Kia’s top overall pick to powerhouse San Miguel Beer prior to the PBA Rookie Draft on October 29 would come out soon.

“I’m still talking with some personalities and with Kia. There are so many other considerations to be taken and I’m looking for what is good for everybody here in this league, including to Kia,” Narvasa told The Manila Times in an interview on Tuesday after the Rookie Draft Combine at the Gatorade Hoops in Mandaluyong City.

Narvasa refused to elaborate details about the issue.

“We will announce a decision soon,” he added.

Last Saturday, Kia offered its first overall pick to San Miguel Beer for veteran big man Jay-R Reyes, Rashawn Mcarthy and Keith Agovida plus San Miguel Beer’s 12th pick. The trade is yet to be approved by the Commissioner’s Office.

The proposed trade was criticized by PBA fans, questioning Kia’s commitment to form a competitive team in the league.

Meanwhile, coach Leo Isaac of Blackwater is preparing to select a big man or the best talent available in the PBA Rookie Draft on Sunday at the Robinson’s Place in Manila.

Christian Standhardinger and Kiefer Ravena are expected to go 1-2 in the draft with NLEX settings its sights on the former Ateneo star.

Isaac did not name the player but the names of De La Salle University big man Jason Perkins, Far Eastern University forward Raymar Jose and Arellano University’s Lervin Flores are known to be in his radar.

“We can’t name yet who’s to pick at third (overall) in the draft because talent wise there are so many choices,” Isaac told The Times. “But we are looking for a talented big man.”

La Salle standout Jeron Teng is also another option for the Elite, said Isaac.

“In fact, we have a plan this week to invite several rookies to practice with us before making a decision on Friday,” added Isaac. “We are going to contact their agents and ask the availabilities of the rookies that we’re going to invite.”

After Blackwater, Phoenix will choose at No. 4 and No. 8 (from Meralco trade). Assistant coach Nic Belasco said they are also looking to get a big man in the draft although their pick depends on Blackwater’s choice at third.

“I really don’t know and it is up to the management [whom to choose]. Out pick is also based on what Blackwater is going to pick. We need a solid player like Perkins who is also a smart player and Robbie Herndon who I’m impressed with,” said Belasco.

“Jeron Teng is also okay because of his great leadership,” he added.

In the Draft Combine, Ravena led Team A2 to an 83-72 win over Teng’s Team B3.