Deck the Malls

The city’s shopping destinations light up with Christmas cheer in this most wonderful time of the year.

As the countdown to Christmas begins, the city lights up with holiday decor that offers a feast for the senses. People are busy—making lists, buying special gifts, and crowds are filling the malls for the usual holiday rush.

As shopping destinations, the malls help spread the joy this season by offering more than big discounts and good deals on the perfect presents, through their visual attractions to delight the young and old. Here, we take a look at several instagrammable inspirations for your own interior decorations.

SM Supermalls

Fairytales come true in this year’s fantasy-themed Christmas displays at the SM malls all over the country. The enchanting array of colorful characters ranging from tsum-tsum versions of Mickey and his buddies at the SM North EDSA, funny zoo animals at the SM Mall of Asia, underwater creatures at the SM Aura Premiere, and royal figures at the SM Megamall. Each mall’s towering Christmas trees follow the individual themes, offering whimsical ideas to include in your own décor.

Aside from the promos and deals, the malls also offer a way for shoppers to share the Christmas spirit with the Bears of Joy, an annual advocacy campaign that enables the customers to buy a pair of bears for PhP200. One bear will be for the customer to keep while the other bear is donated to charities, such as the NayonngKabataan orphanage.

Uptown Bonifacio

The Megaworldtownshipwishes everyone a “Bear-y” Merry Christmas with a giant teddy bear that sits atop the freshly-unveiled 30-story Alliance Global Tower. The 50-foot-tall and 70-foot-wide giant teddy bear is visible even in Makati, Ortigas, and C5. A Santa’s hat completes the ensemble of what would become the city’s newest selfie attraction.

Inside the Uptown Mall Atrium, 17 large and lovable animatronic bears offer even more Christmas cheer, complemented by even more adorable white bears hanging from the branches of a 32-foot-tall white Christmas tree with a diameter of 16 feet. Visitors can also spot even more huggable holiday bears wandering about the halls of the mall, making it a picture-perfect destination for those who would love to spend Christmas in the company of teddy bears.

Filinvest City

Metro South lights up with the ‘Sparkle of Christmas at Filinvest City’ asthe property development adorns more streets with lights and as it enjoins its building locators to participate in its the first-ever Building Christmas décor contest. The highlight of the celebration is the annual Musical Lights Show that transforms the newly opened Spectrum Linear Park into a Christmas Wonderland, with a spectacular lights show that features an amazing and futuristic 3D-mapped giant Christmas tree.

The grounds likewise offer a venue for Festino al fresco food market that brings together passionate artisans, curated merchants, and talented, up-and-coming chefs in a festive and pet-friendly atmosphere that is serenaded by live weekend performances by popular musical acts such as Spongecola, Ebe Dancel, Sandwich, and many more.

Central Square

The upscale movie destination in BGC livens up its “Traditions of Christmas” with its whimsical mall decorations that give life to childhood visions of sugar cookies and gingerbread houses. The mall offers holiday- themed activities for kids, such as a series of workshops on gift-wrapping, Christmas stocking decoration and cookie decorating, as well as parades featuring Hamley’s well-loved characters at the Christmas Village central. Music fills the malls too, as group chorales serenade mall-goers with their beautiful Christmas carols, every Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 PM.

Greenbelt Mall

The premier Ayala Center mall offers its stylish take on the holidays with chic decorations such as golden gift boxes all tied up with pretty pink bows. The pastel theme is carried over to its giant Christmas tree that is loaded with gold and pale pink accents for a refreshing change from the bold red and greens traditionally associated with the season.

More than just filling those Christmas shopping needs, Greenbelt taps into the tradition of giving by launching its “Fashion for a Cause” initiative where P100 spent on participating Greenbelt brands is pledged to support Children’s Hour, a non-profit organization that supports projects on education, health and nutrition, and child welfare and development for the benefit of disadvantaged Filipino children nationwide; and the Greenbelt Chapel, Sto. Nino Paz’ advocacy, Missionaries of the Poor – an international Roman Catholic monastic religious institute of Brothers dedicated to Joyful Service with Christ on the Cross to serve the poorest of the poor.

Century City Mall

It’s the sweetest of Christmases at the Century City Mall with its candyland-themed display at its entrance and hallways up to its al fresco area.The “Sweet Treats” are a child’s wonderland, one that is full of eye candy such as the gingerbread men, marshmallow, and gumdrops accents, as well as an iced gingerbread house and a pretty Christmas tree that serves as the perfect backdrop for those group photos.

Those on the hunt for unique gifts can drop by the Silverbells Christmas Fair, happening on December 16 and 17 at the 4th level of the mall, while those who want to experience a whole new level of holiday thrills can pre-register and participate in a Mystery Manila scavenger hunt happening until December 31.