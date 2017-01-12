How to decorate a ‘Great Room’ for 2017

With the New Year always comes a wonderful season for change, which at the home front always signals a perfect time to redecorate.

For those looking to renew spaces, The Manila Times turns to global brand Crate & Barrel for key trends in interior design for 2017. The American home store gives the modern classic its moment this new year with “The Great Room” concept.

The love of open room living dictates the need for furniture in scale with the grander nature of this living concept—sectional seating and modular storage units.

Key pieces like the Trevor Sofa and Lounge Sofa Collection, as well as accent chairs like the Elyse, Grayson and Trevor help create the Great Room story.

The elegant and functional Lounge Storage Ottoman with Tray, the Zevar Wine Pillow, Landyn Sage Throw and Alvy Spring Rug make great home accents that highlight the story of the season.

Whether modern or classic look, there’s always “that” piece of furniture for a Great Room that can be found.

For more ideas, log on to www.crateandbarrel.com.