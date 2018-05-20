Decree no guarantee vs PH Rise encroachment

A proclamation signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday to protect resource-rich Philippine Rise is not a guaranteed protection against foreign encroachments, according to an environmental group.

“No, unfortunately it is not a guarantee, but we can ask for transparency in the monitoring of vessels around the area. There is now technology, monitoring, control, surveillance, a mandate of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and also with DENR if there is a protected area and all other enforcement agencies,” Gloria Estenzo-Ramos said in a media briefing of Oceana Philippines at Museum Cafe in Greenbelt, Makati City, also on Thursday.

DENR is the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Ramos said the proclamation would mean nothing if the law that should enforce it was not implemented, and “if the citizens and stakeholders are not doing anything.”

She pressed for the formation of an alliance between the stakeholders and the enforcers so actions are well-coordinated.

“That is what we are doing in Tañon Strait,” Ramos said.

Tañon Strait is a marine protected area located between Cebu Island and Negros Island and connects the Bohol Sea in the south and the Visayan Sea in the north.

Ramos said the proclamation is a highly significant event because May is the Month of the Ocean and 2018 is the International Year of the Reef.

Daniel Ocampo, campaign manager of Oceana, said Filipinos have to be vigilant and that there are tools and platforms such as social media to prevent foreign countries from claiming what rightfully belongs to Filipinos.

The Philippine Rise or the Benham Rise is a 24.4-million hectare undersea plateau 135 miles off the coast of Aurora province in Luzon, which is the nearest port to the 17,000-hectare, almost 50-meter deep no-take zone Benham Bank, the shallowest part of the undersea region.

The 13.4-million hectare outer section of Philippine Rise was validated by the United Nations’ Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf as part of the Philippine territory in 2012.

Two years ago, government scientists reported 100 percent coral cover in sampling sites during an expedition to Benham Bank and documented some 120 species of reef fishes.

The Philippine Rise, Oceana said, is the spawning site of one of the most expensive fishes in the world, the Pacific blue fin tuna.