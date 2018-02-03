Dee-Uy tandem wins Yulo Memorial Tournament

The duo of Kwan Shing Dee and Neil Uy combined for 160 Stableford points to emerge as the overall champion in the 40th Jose Yulo Memorial Tournament last January 27 and 28 at the Canlubang Golf and Country Club in Canlubang, Laguna.

The tandem of Christopher Yam and Jerboa Go finished second with 157 points while Tommy Sliman and Joe Sullivan finished third with 154.

Mari Hechanova and Jun Jun Plana, meanwhile, bagged the team lowest gross plum after scoring 297.

Individual low gross winners Aniceto Mandanas and Jonas Magcalayo had 142 and 144 points to finish first and second, respectively.

Jr Brillantes, on the other hand, sizzled with 133 net points to snare the individual low net title followed by Paul Shenck at second with 135.

The daily winners on North course were Toshikatsu Oka and Yuji Tokunaga (77- first day), and Rupert Manhit and Bert Dela Rama (80- second day). Finishing second at the same course were Kazuaki Omi and Masahito Nonaka (76- first day), and Rolly Viray and Kristine Torralba (77- second day).

In the South course, the top golfers were the tandem of Rudy Fulo and Jaime Bautista (82), and Chie-Fu Yeh and Robert Yao (82) while Shoichi Hoshi and Koji Yasuma (81), and Dave Hernandez and Mark Viray (81) placed second and third, respectively.

Antonio Oliver won a brand new Mitsubishi Mirage in the raffle draw during the awarding ceremonies.

The tournament was held in honor of former Supreme Court Chief Justice and late businessman Jose Yulo, who acquired Canlubang together with the Sugar Estate in 1948.