Deep in paradise

It was a 1996 movie by Gil Portes that made me seek for Mulanay, Sa PusodngParaiso. It was about a young doctor (played by Jacklyn Jose) who signed up for the Doctors for the Barrio Program, which brought her to Mulanay, Quezon, and where she discovered in the end that what’s ailing the people of the town was beyond medical.

“Mulanay, a home far from civilization but where one can explore and experience the true meaning of existence”, was what written on its movie poster.

But that was more than 20 years ago. Mulanay is no longer far from civilization. There is now a new 7-11 store in Mulanay, and the Jacklyn Jose character can now order a Slurpee if she misses the comfort of city living. Still, Mulanay is a good place to “explore and experience the true meaning of existence”.

This place in Bondoc Peninsula is probably one of the first -settled spots in the Philippines, if the carbon-dating of the remains found on several sarcophagi found at Mount Kamhamtik are true. Sarcophagi (sarcophagus in singular) are carved stone coffins. The ones discovered in Mulanay in 1998 are said to be at least a thousand years old.

It took another 500 years for Mulanay to be discovered by the Spaniards. In 1600, Franciscan missionaries started the evangelization of the place. The name came from the term “malunay” which means “plenty of lunay”. “Lunay” is the vernacular term for pili wax, which was abundant in the area.

The civil foundation of Mulanay was effected in 1745, upon the approval of the King of Spain. The original municipality included Catanauan, San Francisco, San Narciso and San Andres, or practically all of the southern parts of Bondoc Peninsula.

Today, this town of over 50,000 people composed of Tagalogs and migrants Visayas and Bicolanos, who live harmoniously with each other. The roads to Mulanay passing thru the Welcome to Bondoc Peninsula arch in Pagbilao are now all well-paved. It is a good place to visit for those looking for a perfect paradise filled with gentle people and breath-taking sceneries.

How to get there

Mulanay is about 300 kilometers from Manila. There are two ways to reach Mulanay: either via Pagbilao or Lopez, both in Quezon.

Both starts in Manila, and takes driving south via South Luzon Expressway, and existing from Santo Tomas, Batangas. Continue driving via Pan-Philippine Highway, passing thru San Pablo, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya and Lucena City. For the Pagbilao route, turn right before the Quezon National Park, and enter the road to Mulanay passing the Bondoc Peninsula arch. From there, the road continues to the coastal towns of Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Macalelon, Gen. Luna and Catanauan before finally arriving in Mulanay.

For the Lopez route, continue to Atimonan from Lucena, and passing thru the towns of Plaridel, Gumaca and Lopez. After Lopez town center, turn right to Buenavista, and before reaching San Narciso town, turn right to Mulanay.

What to see, what to do

Those who wish to explore Mulanay should seek assistance from the municipal tourism office, particularly those planning to visit Kamhantic Burial Site. The tourism office can arrange a special top-down tricycle and a guide for those seeking to visit one of the most ancient burial sites in the Philippines.

A local guide is also necessary to visit Amuguis Falls in Barangay Amuguis and the MalakingBato rock formation on the coast of Barangay Santa Rosa, where a fresh-water pool was constructed at the bottom of the spring going to the sea.

Guides are not necessary to visit the coastal barangays of Mulanay where one can visit mocha-colored sand beaches and centuries-old mangrove forest.

The centuries-old Saint Peter the Apostle Parish Church, as well as several ancestral houses lining up the street surrounding the plaza,is also worth visiting. Look out for the old drugstore named “Mulanay Drug” with the familiar red logo.

The best time to visit Mulanay is during Holy Week. Like most towns facing the island of Marinduque, it has also caught the Moriones fever. From the whole week beginning Palm Sunday, the masked “moriones” roam around the streets of Mulanay looking for Longines. The search ends on Good Friday with ViaCrusis where the Christ-like figure is captured and nailed into the cross. This is followed by a procession of the dead Christ figure leading to the parish church.

Where to stay, what to eat

The municipal tourism office recently opened air-conditioned container van lodges near the pier. They are basically for the visitors of the municipal government, but can also be rented when available.

Another place to stay is at Kamhantik Hotel in Poblacion. Air-conditioned rooms range from P1500 to P1900 per night. Another option is to just camp at the nearby beach for free. Just bring tents and other provisions.

Fast food craze has not yet reached Mulanay, fortunately. Go to Kabayan Kitchen & Bar in Poblacion for home-cooked Mulanay seafood dishes. Tayabas Bay fronting Mulanay (particularly Barangay Patabog, the village featured in the movie) is rich in giant squids, which the locals call “kolambutan”. Kabayan Kitchen serves KolambutanAfritada and Kolambutan SpicySisig.

The mangrove forest of Mulanay is home to their native crab called “kuray”. They are caught using bamboo traps. GinataangKuray is another reason to visit Mulanay.

But there is one local fish that actually brought me to Mulanay. It is a fish named after a woman’s genitalia, as mentioned in the movie Mulanay. I went to the local market during my visit looking for this unique fish. The vendors there did not give me a reply when I asked about, only shy smiles.