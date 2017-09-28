DEEPEST DIVES

Rolex

This year’s flagship models include a new generation of the professional divers’ model, the Oyster Perpetual Sea-Dweller, updated for its 50th anniversary with a new, larger 43 mm case and Rolex’s new calibre 3235 movement and the Deep Sea Special Challenge honoring director James Cameron’s attempt to reach the world’s deepest point, as well as the 1960 model with accompanied the Trieste – the historic US Navy expedition to the Marianas Trench. Like all Rolex timepieces, the new watches presented are covered by Rolex’s own Superlative Chronometer certification, symbolized by the green seal which guarantees they satisfy performance criteria which exceed watch-making norms and standards in terms of precision, power reserve, waterproofness and self-winding.

