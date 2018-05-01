Defectors send bottles of food and facts to NKorea

GANGHWA, South Korea: North Korean defectors sent water bottles filled with rice and K-pop-loaded USB sticks floating towards their homeland on Tuesday, as the Seoul government removed border loudspeakers following a rare summit with Pyongyang. Former North Korean political prisoner Jung Gwang-il and other activists tossed bottles into the sea from an island, hoping the tide will carry them northwards. “What is one thing that Kim Jong Un hates the most?” he asked. “It’s North Koreans becoming aware of the reality.” The defectors have been throwing hundreds of bottles filled with food, cash, medicine and memory sticks into the sea twice a month for more than two years. There is no definitive way of verifying whether the items have been received, but Jung said the South’s coastguards have told him the bottles are often retrieved by North Korean fishing boats. The USB sticks contain movies, current affairs programs, and K-pop music videos—carefully selected by Jung to include female musicians in revealing outfits. “It shows what freedom is,” he said. “It’s no problem in South Korea but banned in the North. That’s what we want to show.” A survey conducted in 2015 said 81 percent of North Korean defectors had watched foreign films on USB sticks before they fled the country.

AFP