Defend blogger, de Lima calls on public

Sen. Leila de Lima appealed to the public to defend a blogger who is being harassed and bashed on social media by supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte for criticizing seven senators who did not sign a resolution against extrajudicial killings (EJKs).

“We must defend Pinoy Ako Blog, both as the social media entity that brings information, raises questions, and invites critical thinking and constructive discussion that are vital to our democracy, as well as the private person behind that entity, Ms. Jover Laurio, who is a citizen under attack for exercising her constitutional right,” de Lima said in a statement on Sunday.

Laurio came out in the open on Friday after pro-Duterte blogger Rey Joseph Nieto, who handles the Thinking Pinoy blog, exposed her real identity on social media.

Nieto alleged that Laurio was behind the blog entitled the “Seven Deadly Sens,” referring to seven senators who allegedly did not sign Resolution 516 denouncing EJKs. Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan from the minority bloc authored the resolution.

The seven senators were Aquilino Pimentel 3rd, Vicente Sotto 3rd, Richard Gordon, Emmanuel Pacquiao, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Gregorio Honasan 2nd, and Cynthia Villar. All denied that they refused to sign the resolution.

The blog post prompted the lawmakers to call for an investigation into the proliferation of fake news.

Former Solicitor General Florin Hilbay offered his legal services to Laurio.

He said the “recent outing” by pro-administration supporters of the person behind PAB was a “very serious and repeated violation of her constitutional rights to privacy and freedom of expression.”

“These constitutional violations give rise to multiple criminal and independent civil actions pursuant to the Cybercrime Prevention Act, the Data Privacy Act, and the various provisions of the Civil Code relating to Human Relations,” Hilbay said.

De Lima said “doxxing” is “a reprehensible act condemned by some social media sites.” Doxxing is “the public, digital release of a person’s private information without his or her consent, usually to exert some kind of power over the dox-ee” according to wired.com.

”It is, for instance, a ground for permanent ban on Reddit. Why? Because it is a reprehensible act of bullying and repression,” said the senator who has been detained on drug charges. She has denied the allegations.

