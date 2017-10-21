Del Monte plans $160-M preference share offering

DEL Monte Pacific Ltd. (DMPL) said it plans to sell $160 million in dollar-denominated preferred securities subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Advertisements

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Friday, DMPL said it is planning to issue the second tranche of preference shares under its $360-million securities shelf registration approved by the SEC last year.

The second tranche will be denominated as Series A-2 Preference Shares and priced at $10 apiece.

The company said it has filed for the permit to offer for sale the second tranche offer with the SEC on October 18, 2017, and applied for the listing of the Offer Shares with the PSE on October 19, 2017.

“The expected proceeds of the offering will be primarily used for the payment of the $154 million balance of the bridge loan facility extended by BDO Unibank, Inc. to the company, which partially financed the acquisition of the Del Monte Foods, Inc. Consumer Food Business,” it added.

“It has the same price but the coupon rate is expected to be lower than the first tranche,” BDO Capital and Investments Corp. President Ed Francisco told The Manila Times.

He said the coupon for the first tranche was 6.625 percent “and we are expecting a lower rate [for the second tranche]given the improvements the company has made.”

BDO Capital was appointed as the sole issue manager for the offering.

Last April 7, Del Monte issued and listed its dollar-denominated shares on the PSE and raised $200 million in fresh funds.

DMPL is a dual-listed fruit canner listed on both the PSE and the Singapore Exchange (SGX).