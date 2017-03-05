Del Rosario, Cusing shine in 110th PSL Swim Meet

De La Salle Zobel’s Joey Del Rosario and Diliman Preparatory School’s Paula Carmela Cusing led the gold medallists in the opening day of the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 110th National Series on Sunday at the Diliman Preparatory School (DPS) swimming pool in Quezon City.

Del Rosario stamped his class in the boys’ 9-year 25m butterfly (16.39) and 100m Individual Medley (1:26.22) while Cusing reigned supreme in the girls’ 13-year 50m butterfly (33.22) and 100m IM (1:21.22) of the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

“This 110th National Series is for B and C categories and Novice. All our ace swimmers started as beginners like our Philippine Sports Association awardees Kyla Soguilon, Jasmine Mojdeh, Marc Bryan Dula, Jerard Jacinto and Sean Terence Zamora. They are now helping Philippine Swimming League by volunteering and help our upcoming swimmers,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Also winning two golds were DPS standouts Lee Grant Cabral in boys’ 10-year 50m butterfly (34.13) and 100m IM (1:18.09), and Paul Christian King Cusing in boys’ 15-over 50m butterfly (28.79) and 100m IM (1:04.15).

Bagging mints in their respective events were Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh in girls’ 10-year 25m butterfly (14.77), Marc Bryan Dula in boys’ 10-year 25m butterfly (15.43), Tara Beard in girls’ 6-under 100m IM (2:14.44), Master Charles Janda in boys’ 8-year (19.37), Rio Lorenzo Malapitan in boys’ 13-year 50m butterfly (29.16), Lowestein Julian Lazaro in boys’ 14-year 50m butterfly (28.03), Tom Aubrey in girls’ 10-year 100m IM (1:21.69) and John Gabriel Bucad in boys’ 13-year 100m IM (1:10.78).

‘We would like to thank the volunteer swimmers like Drew Magbag of University of the Philippines Integrated School, Universiade-bound Mico Abina, Philippine junior record holder in backstroke Jerard Jacinto of University of the East. The saying of gratitude is the best attitude works in their system,” added Papa.

The other gold medallists were Trump Luistro, Ryouji Oki, Chrysler Sy, Charles Andallo, Adrian Santos, Vhenize Bakuteza, Heliena Glorioso, Celestine Modesto, Jaimie Co, Hanna Sales, Sean Agustin, Aldin Montalban, Richelle Callera, Alexandra Rejuso, Luis Esquivias, Adriene Batac, Alinie Sarmiento, Kayel Alferos, Harry Sembrano, Jacob Ferfinan, Ryan Pamintuan, Kishia Hudar, Jorina Turingan and Coleen Dalmacio.