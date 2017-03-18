Del Rosario monitors preparations for AIMAG

Chef de Mission (CDM) Monsour Del Rosario visited various national sports association (NSAs) to check their preparations for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games slated on September 17 to 27 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Among the venues and team he inspected were the national billiards team, the Philippine Bowling Association, Philippine Judo Federation and the Wrestling Association of the Philippines.

“The outcome of our visit was good. It is good because we learned the things that they need which we have to work on and impose proper action,” said Del Rosario, who was joined by deputy CDM Raymund Lee Reyes and some officials from Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee.

According to Reyes, the government sports commission will help NSAs to refurbish training materials like billiard tables and bowling lanes so that the national team members would have a suitable training ground in preparation for the quadrennial meet.

“We have talked to the PSC and they informed us that these NSAs should write a formal requests to them to properly addressed their problems,” Reyes said.

The AIMAG Task Force will also recommend to the POC that the training of the Philippine judo team will be transferred to Iba, Zambales.

“It’s harder to win in AIMAG than in SEA Games because we have 60 countries competing here. We need extensive training as early as now. We have to provide their needs in order for them to provide good results. This inspection will also help us see potential athletes whom we will send in AIMAG,” added Del Rosario.

Del Rosario and his team will next visit the Muaythai Associaiton of the Philippines and Dancesports Council of the Philippines in PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

During the 2013 AIMAG held in Incheon, South Korea, the Philippines won three medals – one gold and two bronzes – and wound up 19th out of 43 nations.

Jeral Gamili Cherry and Clarice Parcon copped the gold and bronze in Dance Sport while Rubilen Amit snatched the bronze in billiard.