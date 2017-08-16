Del Rosario snatches runner-up plum

Pauline del Rosario charged back with a sizzling closing 65 to snatch runner-up honors in the Korean LPGA International Qualifying Tournament Stage 1 Royal Gems Golf and Sports Club recently.

Del Rosario, who has won two titles in the ICTSI Ladies Philippine Golf Tour in her rookie season, shot rounds of 72, 71 and 68 then capped her rally with that seven-under windup to pool a 12-under 276 total in the 72-hole competition.

The 18-year-old ICTSI-backed bet finished four strokes behind first stage winner Korean Chen Yu-ju, who tallied a 16-under 272.

Japanese Miki Nishimura was third with 278.

Her big finish earned her a spot in Stage 2 of the grueling qualifier in September and made her eligible to compete in the initial four of 22 events of KLPGA’s Dream Tour in 2018.

Del Rosario, also in the top 10 in the Order of Merit ranking in Thailand LPGA, will also be seeded in the KLPGA Jump Tour, which holds 16 tournaments annually.

“I am blessed with all these successes coming my way. A lot of people have asked me to try out in the US LPGA but I feel that I’m not ready for that yet. I will hone my skills in the Asian region first,” said Del Rosario.