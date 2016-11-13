Del Rosario stays at Melaka Open helm despite 75

Pauline del Rosario turned from awesome to awful but still hung on to a one-stroke lead over teammate Mikha Fortuna despite a three-over 75 in the second round of the Melaka Amateur Open at the A’Famosa Golf and Country Club in Malaysia on Saturday.

Solid with a seven-under 65 in the opening round, del Rosario blew an even-par game after 12 holes with a bogey and double-bogey on Nos. 14 and 15 then flubbed a couple of birdie putts and ended up with a 39 and 75.

Still, her 140 aggregate kept Del Rosario on top at 140, but just one ahead of fellow The Country Club mainstay Fortuna, who missed forcing a tie with a bogey mishap on the 18th.

Fortuna, a finalist in the Women’s Western Golf Association National Open last June who shot a 69 Friday, hit four birdies against three bogeys in a rollercoaster round after 11 holes then settled down with pars but failed to go up-and-down on the closing hole.

But her 141 total virtually guaranteed a 1-2 finish by the Filipina bets with local ace Natasha Oon dropping six shots off del Rosario, a Queen Sirikit Cup veteran and former Thailand Ladies Amateur Open winner, after 146 after a 73.

Bernice Olivarez Ilas, another TCC bet who had a pro victory under her belt, also pooled a 146 after a 74 for a thee-way tie at third with Qistina Balqis, who stumbled with a 76 in tough conditions.

Sofia Chabon failed to recover from a 74 start with a 78, falling way behind at 152 with Malaysian Warda Amira Rawof at 147 after a 75 while Kayla Nocum had a 76 for a 159.