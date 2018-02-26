Dela Rosa: Some rebels now involved in kidnapping activities

Some members of the New People’s Army (NPA) are now getting involved in kidnap-for-ransom (KFR) activities.

This was bared by Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa following the arrest of alleged NPA member Donato Jacob, who is also believed to be affiliated with the Raziel Bungay KFR Group.

The latter is allegedly a member of NPA’s “Bagong Hukbong Bayan” in Bulacan and has a rank of commander, Dela Rosa said in a Radyo Pilipinas report on Monday.

Donato and his companion Brandal Mark Violeta, a former soldier, were arrested by operatives of the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group and presented in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Monday.

Dela Rosa said the group is being protected by an influential individual whom he declined to identify pending case build-up. PNA

PNA/CC