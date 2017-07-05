Delarmino PH’s lone bet in TWG

National muaythai team member Philip Delarmino will represent the Philippines in The World Games (TWG) 2017 on July 20 to 30 in Wroclaw, Poland.

The 2013 Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Delarmino was one of the eight fighters named by the International Federation of Muaythai Amateur (IFMA) that will see action in the 57-kilogram weight division.

The other fighters seeing action are Wiwat Khamta of Thailand, Aleksandr Abramov of Russia, Konstiantyn Trishyn of Ukraine, Ain Bin Kammaruuudin of Malaysia, Mateusz Kucharski of Poland, Sarsembekov Almaz of Kazakhstan, and El Barnoussi Mohamed of Morocco.

“We are happy that we have Filipino player who will represent us in this big tournament,” said Muaythai Association of the Philippines Secretary-General Pearl Managuelod.

A total of 27 official sports and four invitational sports will be contested.

The World Games was first held in 1981 and is being held every four years after the Summer Olympics,

The meet features sports that are not played in the Olympics.

TWG is an organization governed by the International World Games Association and is recognized by the International Olympic Committee.

The Philippines has already won 10 medals (five silvers and five bronzes) since joining the tournament.

Billiard player Dennis Orcollo was the last Filipino to win in TWG last 2013 in Cali, Colombia – he won a bronze medal.