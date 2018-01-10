Delayed infra projects seen despite Train – BMI

Despite being touted as a main beneficiary of revenues under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) Act, the Philippine infrastructure sector may see project delays due to unresolved political risks and bureaucratic issues, think tank BMI Research said.

Formally known as Republic Act 10963, Train lowered personal income taxes and raised excise taxes on fuel, automobiles, sugar-sweetened drinks and tobacco products. It is expected to boost government revenues by $1.8 billion this year.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 19, 2017, the law took effect on January 1.

This came as Congress raised the 2018 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways by nearly 40 percent to give way to the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program.

Both measures are “supportive of our positive outlook for the Philippines’ construction market, which we expect to grow at an annual average of 10.1 percent in real terms between 2018 and 2022, but we believe that longstanding business and political risks will continue to prevent growth in the sector from reaching its full potential,” BMI said.

It added that these risks “will combine to derail construction projects,” and noted that “the government has a poor track record of meeting both revenue and expenditure targets.”

The $1.8 billion that Train is projected to generate is lower than the $3.2-billion increase that the Duterte administration initially expected.

“Issues such as excessive bureaucracy dragging on project approvals and frequent revisions to development plans are highlighted in the mixed reputation of the public-private partnership (PPP) program,” BMI said.

“[W]hile the Philippines has one of the best PPP frameworks globally, the actual number of implemented projects is comparatively low,” it added.