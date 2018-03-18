Delayed release of Pag-IBIG benefits hit

The Home Development Mutual Fund, more popularly known as Pag-IBIG Fund, should expedite its system upgrade so that benefits due its members could be given on time.

Rep. France Castro of Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list made the appeal on Friday, citing that the system upgrade or the migration of documents to a new records system that started in July 2016 has been affecting the processing of Pag-IBIG benefits, such as calamity loans and retirement and maturity claims.

“Pag-IBIG had announced that the [migration of documents]would only take weeks to a month. However, up to this date, regional offices still cite the migration of records as a reason for the non-processing of claims. Almost two years had passed and this issue still continues to inconvenience Pag-IBIG members and deprive them of their benefits,” Castro said in a statement.

He noted that such delay means that a public school teacher who applied for maturity claim in September 2017 is yet to receive the benefits due her.

“To augment their meager salaries, public school teachers, rank-and-file government employees and the bulk of the low-income working class always opt to apply for loans or any other means just to make ends meet,” Castro said.

“We do not oppose Pag-IBIG’s efforts to improve its system as this is necessary to address the long-standing system inefficiencies in records consolidation such as failure to update records of payment. That’s why we demand that the management of Pag-IBIG hasten their system upgrade and address other issues in the soonest possible time to immediately provide members their benefits,” he added.