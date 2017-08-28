Delgra urged to Act on OFW, commuters’ plaint vs cab drivers

ACTS OFW Party-list Rep. Aniceto Bertiz 3rd said he will call for the resignation of Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board Chairman Martin Delgra 3rd if he will not act on complaints of commuters and overseas Filipino workers against erring cab drivers. “As a member of the House committee on transportation, I tell you that you are completely out of touch with the reality commuters face on the streets of Metro Manila every day. You are in a dream world,” Bertiz said in a statement on Monday. The lawmaker is referring to Delgra’s earlier advise to commuters to assert their rights to cab drivers on instances of being rejected because of their destinations. Bertiz said Delgra’s advice only means he has no empathy with commuters as he expects passengers to quarrel with drivers who have no right to refuse a trip. He cited data from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration that about 5,800 OFWs leave the airports everyday and many of them have no vehicles and are victims of erring taxi drivers.