Delight in Fernando Modesto’s latest one-man show

The dictionary defines bliss as joy and contentment and is generally associated with peace of mind and happiness. “Bliss From Bygone Days,” the latest one-man show of the artist Fernando Modesto threads on this path and features a collection of paintings that seem to be overflowing with euphoria, delight and rapture.

The effervescent feeling is on full display in his paintings “Stravinsky’s Angels” with a group of faceless and wingless creatures with arms out-stretched and ready to take flight.

His colors are bright and happy in the landscape “Cannes 2,” an ode to one of the artist’s happy places. One can feel the lightness in the colors of the scene viewed from the top.

Paris, his angel-character named after the city of lights, makes an appearance in this show with Modesto’s oil painting entitled “I Love you Paris” with masks and faces in bright colors floating in a background of dappled yellow, blue, red dots and dashes.

Modesto’s pieces for this show, his first this year, depict some religious themes. Religion was often featured in his previous works, depicting angels and Buddha, among other themes.

For this exhibit, one big painting entitled “Mary” has the serene face of our Lady in a corner in a canvas full of impressionist strokes in various shades of blue.

“Modesto attempts to raise this veil of so-called mystery, not as much as to reveal the mechanics of this deception, but rather to affirm this submission as a needful tactic of faith, to believe what one sees, or rather what he believes to be seeing,” Kulay Diwa’s website described in an article.

Meanwhile, an enigmatic piece entitled “Eye” playfully uses an artist palette transformed into an all-knowing eye staring at the viewer. One almost expects it to wink the way the artist winks when he laughs and provokes his audience.

The collection also includes Modesto’s seven Lithographic prints during his two-year stint in London at the St. Martin Central School of Art.

Art critic and book author Cid Reyes mentioned this whimsical side of Modesto in his review of the artist’s work, “Since Fernando Modesto burst in the art scene in 1977, his one abiding quality has been irreverence, but irreverence laced with zaniness and hilarity.”

Fernando Modesto spent his formative years at the College of Fine Arts in the University of Sto. Tomas and went on further studies at Central St. Martin’s School of Art and Design in London on a scholarship grant by the British Council. He has also been awarded the 13 Artists Award by the Cultural Center of the Philippines and won the Top prize for printmaking by the Art Association of the Philippines in 198. His works have been exhibited extensively internationally since the 1970s.

“Bliss From Bygone Days” will run from May 2 until May 18 at Globe Art Gallery, The Globe Tower, 32nd corner 7th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.