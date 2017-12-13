Delisting favors Calata and its owners more than the public

WHAT was the purpose of the disciplinary action imposed by the Philippine Stock Exchange against Calata Corp.? When the common shares of stock of the company were delisted, did that benefit the public stockholders?

The questions are addressed to the public investors who trade on listed stocks. Never mind the majority owners, who, as insiders, are privileged to know anything going on inside their boardroom.

Even Calata’s general information sheet (GIS) as of Sept. 30, 2017 should be studied more carefully because it presents a different kind of ownership profile. Unlike that of other listed companies, Calata’s outstanding common shares are ALL held by the public. Has Calata got no majority stockholders? Where are the regulatory authorities who could educate the public about disclosures?

Calata had reported profits over the years. As of June 30, 2017, its consolidated financial filing showed retained earnings of P499,370,474. Under equity, it had 570,625,679 outstanding common shares and a total premium of P566,142,824.

Translated, Calata raised P1.137 billion from the sale of 570,625,679 common shares, which, in turn, the stockholders bought at an average of P1.992 per common share.

Ownership profile

Calata has authorized capital stock (ACS) consisting of 845.4 million common shares, with a par value of P1 per share. Of Calata’s ACS, 403,291,240 common shares remained outstanding but were ALL classified as the “number of shares in the hands of the public.”

Calata’s 2016 GIS listed 10 Filipinos as owners of 400,480,002 common shares, or 99.303 percent, and one foreigner as holder of 2,811,238 common shares, or 0.697 percent.

Again, don’t get fooled by the number of foreigners who owned Calata’s common shares. The GIS did not show

the company’s true ownership profile because PCD Nominee Corp. acted as record stockholder for both Filipinos and foreigners who were the beneficial owners of Calata’s common shares.

In the same GIS, Calata listed PCD Nominee as record holder of 402,882,082 common shares for the company’s stockholders. Of PCD’s total holdings, 400,070,844 common shares, or 99.201 percent, belonged to Filipinos, and 2,811,238 common shares, or 0.607 percent, were owned by foreigners. The remaining 409,150 Calata common shares were held by eight other stockholders.

Individual stockholders

While Calata’s GIS credited PCD Nominee with 403,291,240 outstanding common shares, its POR listed 570,625,679 as the “number of issued and outstanding common shares.” By deducting 285,000 treasury shares, this resulted in 570,340,679 “outstanding common shares.”

As of Sept. 30, 2017, Calata’s POR credited the six members of the board with 219,405,983 common shares, or 38.469 percent of 570,340,679 outstanding common shares.

Of Calata’s outstanding common shares, Joseph H. Calata, one of the directors, owned as of the cut-off date, 217,165,974 common shares, or 38.077 percent. His holdings were not in the list of the top 100 stockholders, who, apparently, were lodged with the PCD Nominee.

In summing up in its POR the ownerships of outstanding common shares, Calata credited the public with 350,934,696 common shares, which were equivalent to 61.531 percent.

Calata classified 219,405,983 common shares as the “total number of non-public shares,” representing 38.469 percent of outstanding.

With this ownership profile, does the delisting of Calata from the PSE registry satisfy the public clamor for transparency?

Questions

The exchange must have believed Calata rightly deserved to be punished for allegedly cheating the public. Due Diligencer tried to look for but failed to find the company’s violations of the full disclosure rule. Unluckily for the public, the PSE has deleted all information about Calata. It is a pity the public no longer has anything to rely on for information about the company.

Did the PSE do what was best for the investing public by ordering the delisting of Calata?

The company’s public stockholders should know how the exchange’s decision would affect them from hereon. Are they not still Calata’s stockholders?

As far as Due Diligencer is concerned, by delisting Calata, the PSE acted against the interest of the investing public but favored the allegedly erring listed company and its owners. How then can the public stockholders of the company know what went on inside the boardroom when there is nothing more to surf about the company when they try to access www.edge.pse,com.ph?

If as a listed company Calata had been suspected of violating the stock market’s rule, the PSE should have also taken into account the interest of the public investors who trade the company’s listed stocks.

Due Diligencer’s take

By delisting the stock, the PSE saved Calata and its owners from closer scrutiny by the public who still hold common shares they either bought on the open market or acquired from the company itself.

To whom then could Calata’s public stockholders turn to address their grievances either against the PSE or Calata’s majority stockholders?

As Calata’s POR showed, 61.531 percent of the company’s outstanding common shares are held by the public, making them the majority stockholders. Are they, really, given that this ownership profile does not extend to give them control of the boardroom?

As a matter of fact, the Calata brothers, Joseph and Melvin, decide who should join them in the six-person board, including independent directors.

But which among the 300 or so listed companies do not decide who should be elected and who should be appointed to the board as nominees of the owners?

Due Diligencer favors more transparent listed companies to the point of suggesting a total overhaul of the POR filings. By including all classes of stocks, whether common or preferred, listed companies would do justice to the recent regulatory increase in the required public float to 20 percent from 10 percent.

The question, though, is, would the additional 10 percent help bring about compliance by the company with what truly belongs to the public – which means, their representation to the board?

Has Calata made a tender to buy out the public of their holdings? Just asking.

