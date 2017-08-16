Dell EMC launches new business servers

Dell EMC, a part of Dell Technologies, introduced on Tuesday its newest portfolio of servers to engage businesses of all sizes and fuel their information technology (IT) initiatives.

Its newest offering, the new PowerEdge 14th generation servers, is said to be the bedrock of “modern data center” that even small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can easily venture into.

“For SMEs, actually the requirements are not too different from bigger companies. The only difference is that they don’t have the scale or bedrock of the bigger companies,” Allan Divinagracia, business development manager of Dell EMC, said in a media briefing in Taguig City.

He stressed that small companies need to secure their systems or services while achieving business growth.

“The 14th generation—we designed it in such a way that it is scalable by default. So, regardless of their size, they can start with it. They will have the flexibility to expand and to support more workloads,” he said.

The PowerEdge 14th generation servers include the R640, R740, R740XD, R940, and C6420.

The scalable business architecture of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers helps customers efficiently meet their changing business needs with enhanced performance capabilities for traditional, virtualized and cloud-native workloads in a software-defined data center, the company said.

Dell said its intelligent automation speeds up administration to four times with the integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC9), which provides functionality that helps a user deploy, update, monitor and maintain the server. It has 30 percent fewer steps to set up with QuickSync 22 mobile-based management.

The integrated security capabilities of the products also offer cyber-resilient architecture and secure supply chain for end-to-end protection.

“We have our teams here, and we talk to different agencies and even private associations,” Divinagracia said when asked if Dell EMC plans to partner with the government.

“There are ongoing discussions between our team and the government in general on how we can help them in their IT transformation,” he added.