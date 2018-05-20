Dell recycles ocean plastics for laptops

Many of us have reduced our use of plastic bags and straws in order to reduce our waste. But how many of us have looked at our gadgets and their packaging? E-waste is something that Dell wants to curb, and they have, with the recycled waste they have integrated into their laptops and packaging.

Recently, Dell has come out with the tech industry’s first shipment of ocean plastics packaging, which was born of an innovative, commercial-scale pilot program. Dell recycled plastics obtained from waterways and beaches and used this in their new packaging tray for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop.

The move will build on Dell’s broader sustainable supply chain strategy. Last year, the brand’s ocean plastics pilot is targeted at keeping 16,000 pounds of plastic from entering the ocean. This is especially notable for countries in Asia that produces 60 percent of the world’s waste (this includes China, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and yes, the Philippines).

“For Dell, sourcing of materials of companies is important,” explained Elizabeth Pabunag of Dell EMC Corporate Communication on their corporate social responsibility. “Dell doesn’t just want to be responsible, but also to be transparent. Dell is a professional supply chain management awardee. [We] believe in transparency.”

During the meet-up with the local press, Dell showed packaging that included 100 percent recycled board. Some of the innovative materials from nature that Dell has used for their packaging includes bamboo, the fastest-growing plant, as well as mushrooms for boxes or storage.

Mixing different kinds of plastics to create packaging

Pabunag further explains the goals of their CSR. “Because a lot of the plastic we use right now end up in the ocean,” she says. “The XPS33 [laptop]is the one that first used the recycled plastic packaging. The packaging tray of the model is made of ocean plastics. This uses 25 percent recycled plastic from the ocean while the 75 percent is from [other]recycled plastics.”

What Dell does is intercept the plastics in waterways and beaches. They then mix the ocean plastics (25 percent) with other recycled HPDE plastics (75 percent) from sources like bottles and food storage containers. Finally, the resulting recycled plastic is flaked into new packaging trays which are then shipped for final packaging and customer delivery.

Dell makes around 300,00+ XPS notebook trays from this 25:75 ratio. The company prides itself as the first and continues to be the only one to offer computers and monitors that contain e-waste plastics and recycled carbon fiber.

Ensuring the packaging doesn’t go back to oceans

Dell transitioned its successful XPS 13 2-in-1 model to ocean plastics packaging April 30 of last year. Included in the packaging is educational information raising global awareness and action on ocean ecosystem health solutions.

The brand has also figured out a way to ensure that the packaging doesn’t end up back in the oceans. The No. 2 recycling symbol is stamped on the packaging, designating it as HDPE (which is commonly recyclable in many locations). Dell’s packaging team designs and sources its product packaging to be more than 93 percent recyclable by weight so that it can be reused.

As for laptops, Pabunag says that the laptop models of Dell can be recycled. According to the brand’s recycling program, less than 15 percent of e-waste is recycled while the rest go to landfills.

“What we’re trying to do is incorporate materials that help us contribute to the environment,” Pabunag explains. “We are also reusing plastic [at the office].” Dell offices in fact have also been doing green practices and have been minimizing the use of plastic bottles for one. During the media event, no plastic water bottles were served to the press.

Recycling gold

Dell has also gone into recycling gold, which can lead to less environmental damage. Through this, they have raised awareness on a different format. The program has also created rings made of recycled material. The collaboration is between Dell and Nikki Reed who’ve come up with the The Circular Collection by Bayou with Love, a jewelry line made of gold recovered from computer motherboards.