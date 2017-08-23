Delos Reyes, Gilbuena rule Bike King Duathlon

Joey Delos Reyes of the Standard Insurance team successfully defended his Elite title and led the team in sealing another 1-2-3 finish for the second consecutive year in the Bike King Duathlon held last Sunday at the Alviera in Porac, Pampanga.

Delos Reyes completed the long distance 6-kilometer run – 60km bike – 4km run with a winning time of two hours, 14 minutes and 56 seconds. He took home the top cash prize of P10,000. His teammates Cipriane John Topia and Jarwyn Banatao captured 2nd and 3rd places clocking 2:18:55 and 2:19:27.

On the women’s side Elite category, the Philippine team’s Miscelle Gilbuena proved to be untouchable finishing in 2:41:35 while Sante Barley members Jelsie Sabado (2:50:02) and Rowena Valdez (3:02:11) finished with the silver and bronze.

Delos Reyes credited the cloud cover and cooler weather for his win. “Unlike last year’s race, the heat was not too intense which was helpful as I was able to excel,” Delos Reyes said. “At around the 15-kilometer point of the bike leg along the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), I gained the lead and kept it until the finish line,” he added.

The 2017 Bike King Duathlon, participated in by 900 athletes, was supported by Alviera, Standard Insurance, NLEX-SCTEx, TIMEX, hydration partner – Gatorade, Prohealth Sports and Spinal, Gardenia, Aboitiz, WeatherPhilippines, AboitizPower, Orbea, partner hotel Royce Hotel & Casino and media partners SwimBikeRun.ph, RaceDay, and Endurance.

Other age-group winners in the long distance course of the race were Kimberly Myka Li and Leonard Rondina (18-24), Lorraine Aguion and Mervin Santiago (25-29), Jayline Balatibat and Benjie Zapanta (30-34), Rena Marte and Ronnel Hualda (35-39), Nylah Bautista and Edison Morales (40-44), Vanj Endaya and Julius Sin (45-49), Celma Hitalia (Female 50-above), John Gonzales (Male 50-54), Doddie Dino (Male 55-59), Alfredo Santos (Male 60-above), Alveo-ALI (All-Female Relay), Team Prostamen/Goldspeed8/Hardcore (All-Male Relay), and Team Russel (Mixed Relay).