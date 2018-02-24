Demafelis employer arrested in Lebanon

THE employer of a Filipino worker whose body was found in a freezer was arrested in Lebanon, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a statement that the arrest of Nader Essam Assaf was the “first step” in seeking justice for Joanna Demafelis.

“The President welcomes the news that Nader Essam Assaf is now in the hands of the authorities in Lebanon,” Cayetano said.

“Assaf’s arrest is a critical first step in our quest for justice for Joanna and we are thankful to our friends in Kuwait and Lebanon for their assistance.”

Assaf and his Syrian wife, Mona, have been hunted by the Interpol after Demafelis’ body was discovered inside a freezer in their abandoned apartment in Kuwait earlier in February.

The death of Demafelis prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to order a total ban on the deployment of OFWs to Kuwait.

On Thursday, President Duterte visited the wake of Demafelis in Iloilo.