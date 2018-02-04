Demanding compulsory right-of-way

Dear PAO,

I am a seafarer. I bought a parcel of land situated in Bacolod City (Negros Occidental). I purchased it as my investment for my dream house. When I returned home, however, I noticed that the lot I bought was enclosed by other houses and there was no outlet to the nearest national road. Can I compel my neighbor to provide a right-of-way for my passage?

Yes, you may compel your neighbor to provide an easement of right-of-way in your favor.

Articles 649 and 650 of the Civil Code, which govern the conferment of legal easement of right-of-way, state:

“Article 649. The owner, or any person who by virtue of a real right may cultivate or use any immovable, which is surrounded by other immovables pertaining to other persons and without adequate outlet to a public highway, is entitled to demand a right-of-way through the neighboring estates, after payment of the proper indemnity.

Should this easement be established in such a manner that its use may be continuous for all the needs of the dominant estate, establishing a permanent passage, the indemnity shall consist of the value of the land occupied and the amount of the damage caused to the servient estate.

In case the right-of-way is limited to the necessary passage for the cultivation of the estate surrounded by others and for the gathering of its crops through the servient estate without a permanent way, the indemnity shall consist in the payment of the damage caused by such encumbrance.

This easement is not compulsory if the isolation of the immovable is due to the proprietor’s own acts. (564a)

“Article 650. The easement of right-of-way shall be established at the point least prejudicial to the servient estate, and, insofar as consistent with this rule, where the distance from the dominant estate to a public highway may be the shortest. (565)” (Emphasis supplied).

Moreover, the Supreme Court in the case of Cresencia Cristobal, et al. vs. Court of Appeals, Cesar Ledesma Inc., Spouses Jesus C. Pacione and Lerma B. Pacione (G.R. No.125339, June 22, 1998; ponente, former Associate Justice Josue Bellosillo) emphasized that to be entitled to a compulsory easement of right-of-way, the preconditions provided under Articles 649 and 650 of the Civil Code must be established. These are: (1) that the dominant estate is surrounded by other immovables and has no adequate outlet to a public highway; (2) that proper indemnity has been paid; (3) that the isolation was not due to acts of the proprietor of the dominant estate; (4) that the right-of-way claimed is at a point least prejudicial to the servient estate and, in so far as consistent with this rule, where the distance from the dominant estate to a public highway may be the shortest.

Applying the foregoing to your situation, it is clearly apparent that you have the right to demand a compulsory right-of-way from your neighbor, provided that you pay the latter for just compensation.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.