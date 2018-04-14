Demiar-Go duo wins Best Ball tourney

Jude Demiar and Blake Go combined for 56 net points to claim the Division I trophy during the two-man Best Ball tournament last February 24 at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Cebu City.

The tandem of Richard Lim and Jun Mendoza finished second with a 63 net.

Robert Lim and Cristino Lim overpowered the duo of Jean Sasuman and Anthony Bejar by one stroke, 59-60, to rule the second division.

Larry Ong and Jershwin Po carded 53 net points to win the third division crown against first runner-up Francis Grandos and Mark Tan, who fired a 55-aggregate.

Seniors champion Vicente Go and Jun Zosa had 59 net points to beat via countback second placers Philip Huang and Tony Sikimhua who finished with 61.

Lim bagged the nearest to the pin with his two feet and ten inches shot at hole no.6 while Jun Sasuman was the most accurate drive hitter (two inches). Lino Dagus posted the longest Putt (17 feet and 7 inches).