Dengue cases up 96% in Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY: The City Health Office (CHO) here recorded a 96 percent increase in dengue cases in the first five months of 2017 with 310 patients compared to the same period last year with only 158 cases.

CHO Environmental Sanitation Division head, Grace Tan, said that from January to May 20 this year, dengue cases increased to 96.2 percent and the latest victim is a 12-year-old girl from Barangay Handumanan who passed away on May 18.

Bacolod has only one death during the same period last year.

In January, a 10-year-old boy in Barangay Sum-ag, and five-year-old boy in Barangay Singcang-Airport succumbed to dengue.

In March, an eight-year-old boy in Barangay Granada died and on May 11, a two-year-old boy in Barangay 14 also passed away.

Of the 310 cases, Barangay Handumanan recorded the highest number with 33; Mansilingan – 25 cases; Mandalagan – 23; Granada – 22; Alijis – 21; Estefania – 20; Villamonte – 19; Sum-ag – 18; and Tangub and Vista Alegre –17 each.

Tan said they are conducting fogging in various public schools, both elementary and high schools, and prioritizing the barangay (villages) with high numbers of dengue cases.

The CHO is also distributing larvicidal powder, upon the request of village officials, poured on stagnant water in canals and drainage systems to destroy the mosquito breeding areas.

Tan, however, said it is not the total remedy to address the dengue cases and urged the public to avoid throwing plastics and garbage in waterways and keep their surroundings clean.