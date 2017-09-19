Dengue cases in Cavite drop 20%

TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite: The number of dengue cases in Cavite province during the first eight months of 2017 dropped by 20 percent as compared to the same period last year, the Provincial Health Office’s Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (PESU) said on Thursday.

In an interview, the team of physicians from the Provincial Health Office’s PESU headed by medical doctor Nelson Soriano revealed that dengue cases during the period January 1 to September 2 was 2,573 cases with 11 deaths in 2017 compared with 3,228 cases and 16 deaths reported in 2016.

Of the reported cases this year, some 1,994 were hospitalized and 53 others were laboratory confirmed.

Among the province’s seven cities, General Trias posted the highest with 387 recorded dengue cases this year.

Dasmariñas is second with 253 cases, followed by Bacoor (249 cases), Trece Martires (243) and Imus (211).

Other affected municipalities include Tanza (207), Silang (166), Naic (123), Rosario (103) and Indang (90).

Ages of the dengue patients range from 1 month to 83 years with majority of the cases (54 percent) affecting males.

Dengue is a disease caused by a virus of the genus flavivirus and is most commonly known as a mosquito-borne disease, which cases are rampant during wet/rainy season.

The provincial health office has been conducting a series of information dissemination drive since the onset of the rainy season last June.