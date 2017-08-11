Dengue cases drop in first half of 2017 – report

The Department of Health (DoH) reported a considerable decrease of dengue fever cases in the first half of 2017 in which only 43,770 nationwide have been tallied from January 1 to July 1.

This is 36.8 percent lower than the 69, 297 recorded in the same period in 2016.

Among the 43,770 cases, 250 deaths were reported, which is 84 fatalities less than the 334 recorded in the same period in 2016.

The report showed that all regions, except in Metro Manila, showed decreasing trends in dengue cases as compared to 2016.

Majority of the dengue cases were recorded in Central Visayas (6,281), Metro Manila (5,567), Central Luzon (5,147), Calabarzon (5,007), and Soccsksargen (4,861).

Provinces with the most number of cases are Cebu with 11 percent, followed by South Cotabato with 6.3 percent and Pampanga with 4.6 percent.

Metro Manila is the lone region with an upward trend of cases, recording a 24.9 percent increase from 4,457 in 2016.

The DOH has renewed its call for local governments to intensify the Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue and the 4S campaign which stands for “Search and destroy mosquito breeding places; use Self-protection measures; Seek early consultation for fevers lasting more than two days; and Say yes to fogging when there is an impending outbreak.”

“Dengue prevention should start from each and everyone. Make 4S a habit and participate in the Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue activities in our community. Together, let us fight and eliminate dengue-carrying mosquitoes and protect our families, friends, and loved ones against dengue,” said Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Rosell-Ubial.