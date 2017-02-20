Dengue claims 4 in Negros

BACOLOD CITY: The dreaded dengue hemorrhagic fever claimed two lives in this capital city and two more in the cities of Escalante and San Carlos in Negros Occidental. City Health Office’s Environmental Sanitation Division chief Grace Tan said that a 10-year-old from Barangay Sum-ag and a 5-year-old from Barangay Singcang-Airport in Bacolod and two others whose ages were not mentioned died. Some of the patients were unable to get medical attention because of financial constraints. “When the patients get admitted to the hospital, they were already having complications,” Tan said. She advised parents and guardians to give children adequate rest, enough food and fluids, and vitamins. Those with cough and cold with fever must be brought to the nearest clinic for a checkup, Tan advised.