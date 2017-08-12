Dengue fever cases drop in 1ST half of 2017

The Department of Health (DoH) reported a considerable decrease of dengue fever cases in the first half of 2017 from January 1 to July 1. Only 43,770 cases nationwide have been recorded from January 1 to July 1, a 36.8 percent increases from last year’s 69,297 cases. Among the 43,770 cases, 250 deaths were reported; 84 fatalities less than the 334 deaths recorded in the same period last year. The report showed that all regions, except the National Capital Region, showed decreasing trends in dengue cases. Majority of the dengue cases were recorded in Central Visayas, 6,281; National Capital Region, 5,567; Central Luzon, 5,147; Calabarzon, 5,007; and Soccsksargen, 4,861. Provinces with the most number of cases are Cebu with 11 percent, followed by South Cotabato, 6.3 percent and Pampanga, 4.6 percent. The National Capital Region is the lone region where dengue cases increased, recording a 24.9 percent increase from last year’s 4,457 cases.