DengVacillation

SEN. Dick Gordon, chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee, presented the draft committee report on the government’s controversial dengue vaccination program before the Senate media during the Kapihan sa Senado on Wednesday, April 11.

Gordon said the draft report has recommended the filing of criminal charges against former President Benigno Aquino 3rd, former Health Secretary Janette Garin, former Budget Secretary Florencio Abad, and other officials of the Department of Health (DoH) for their role in the controversial purchase of P3.5 billion worth of dengue vaccine doses and the subsequent mass immunization of public school students.

The report said that they were “primary conspirators” and must be held criminally liable for “all the tragedy, damage, and possible deaths” resulting from the Dengvaxia mass vaccination program. Gordon said that Aquino, Garin, Abad and other government officials should be investigated and prosecuted for graft and violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

According to DoH data, nearly 2,000 Dengvaxia vaccinees were hospitalized due to dengue in two years. This figure is nothing to sneeze at and is expected to grow in the forthcoming months.

However, Sen. Ping Lacson said he will not sign the Dengvaxia report because of Gordon’s “unreasonable statements.”

I really cannot comprehend the logic of Lacson’s decision. We all know that Gordon has been very supportive in his inquiries on drug smuggling and the culpability of the PNP and BoC. I was surprised why Lacson became irritated with the draft report when the name of Aquino and Abad were included. All the documents and testimonies of all relevant resource persons were thoroughly examined and were given sufficient time to expound on the matter.

Do you mean, Mr. Senator, that the committee’s efforts to ferret out the truth amidst the tears of the families who lost their children will just end up in the trash bin just because you got irritated by an “unreasonable statement?”

Did it ever occur to the good senator that certain forces are trying to drive a wedge between him and Gordon as a diversionary tactic to sidetrack the issue? For the opposition, the vaccination is a fatal wound that may lead to the demise of their party.

Come on, Senator, we know that you are very smart. We remember that you were once associated with this phrase: “Be not afraid.”

Duty bound to react, Sen. Risa Hontiveros denounced the release of the draft Senate panel report on the Dengvaxia mess. We are also eager to hear the detailed report of what happened with the PhilHealth funds when Hontiveros was in that agency.

* * *

CJ Sereno and her lawyers will never be jobless. Supermalls are eyeing them to head their “Lost and Found” departments.

* * *

Alam Ba News

I just watched Discovery Asia’s feature on Mao Zedong’s “cold war” with Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev. The two nations fought battles on two fronts on the Sino-Soviet border where thousands died.

Kruschev’s successor Leonid Brezhnev deployed nuclear warheads to bomb China. Mao mobilized his troops and dug tunnels to survive a nuclear attack. An unlikely figure entered the conflict and warned Russia that it would consider a Russian nuclear attack on China a declaration of World War 3. US President Richard Nixon gave that warning. Russia shelved the idea and sent a delegation to China to negotiate.

* * *

News: SC nullifies DoJ hold departure circular used by De Lima vs Arroyos.

—Now, who foots the bill for years of embarrassment and immobility?

* * *

DENR orders 14 establishments to vacate Puerto Galera beaches. Local governments should have done this long ago. Other destinations that beg for the same attention are Banaue, Panglao, Coron and Baguio.

Whatever happened to the rebuilding of Marawi? We heard before chants of “Pray for Marawi,” “Save Marawi,” Fight for Marawi.” “Build Marawi.” Where are we now?

* * *

Speaker Alvarez and CJ Sereno both suffered a 13-point drop in their satisfaction ratings in the SWS survey. In boxing, it is a draw. In economics, it is called the law of diminishing returns.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court that alleged pork scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles does not have the right to demand transfer to a safehouse. Guevarra says he has no plans of meeting with Napoles’ lawyers. “Why would I?” he said.

The Department of Justice will start next week the preliminary investigation of the tax evasion complaint filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue against Rappler Holdings Corp. (RHC) and its officers for allegedly failing to pay P133 million in taxes.

—It looks like the new justice secretary is determined to execute his mandate with rolled-up sleeves.

* * *

The Liberal Party has drawn flak for a photo showing its most senior members posing with wide smiles during a visit to the memorial to the murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany.

—Please be kind to them. They were just projecting our image to the world as a happy people.

* * *

Interpretations of DILG Boracay rules during six-month closure:

1. No tourists allowed. Of course, that is why it is closed.

2. No ID, no entry. Tattoo IDs forbidden.

3. Swimming allowed only for locals. Import swimmers banned.

4. No visitors – Except during visiting hours which is 12 midnight to 12:01 a.m.

5. Journalists not allowed to stay in the island. This includes media moguls that are tax evaders.

6. No floating structures – Except Chinese and Russian battleships.

7. Foreign residents to be checked – Especially with surnames like Callamard.

8. One entry, one exit point. Only one main door will be constructed.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.