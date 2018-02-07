Dengvaxia fears drive immunization rate down

BACOLOD CITY: Fears about the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine lowered the immunization rate in Negros Occidental last year, data from the Provincial Health Office (PHO) revealed.

Dr. Ernell Tumimbang, provincial health officer said PHO data shows that there was an estimated drop of about five percent in the immunization campaign against preventable diseases in the province, not just against dengue.

Tumimbang added that they are waiting for figures on the vaccination drive for preventable diseases from October to December 2017.

“We will look into the causes for the slight drop,” he said.

Health Undersecretary Enrique Domingo earlier said fear about effects of Dengvaxia have significantly pushed down immunization rates for polio, chicken pox, tetanus and other diseases compared to the previous years since the government suspended its sale and distribution of the Dengvaxia vaccine.

Tumimbang assured parents in Negros Occidental province that the vaccines for preventable diseases are safe and are necessary for the good of their children.

He reiterated that the government did not administer the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine in Negros Occidental.