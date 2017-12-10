Dengvaxia fiasco fodder for anti-vaccine movement

The controversy generated by the now discredited dengue vaccine program of the previous administration, followed by the recent recall of the vaccine itself, threatens to have consequences far beyond Philippine shores.

This monumental mistake by the Aquino-era Health Secretary Janette Garin is likely to further embolden the global anti-vaccine movement, the growth of which – in size and influence – has worried public health advocates.

Today, many parents still believe there is a link between vaccines and autism, even if the 1998 study by a group of researchers led by gastroenterologist Andrew Wakefield has been largely debunked.

Since Wakefield, public skepticism on vaccines and government policy surrounding them has only grown. A study published on the US Centers for Disease Control website found vaccine refusal rates in US states to be as high as 6.5 percent among kindergarten kids in school year 2016-2017, a rate that could be high enough to cause epidemics, according to experts.

The “anti-vaxx” movement became influential because of celebrity endorsers, including ex-Playboy Playmate Jenny McCarthy and actors Robert De Niro and Jim Carrey.

More recently, the anti-vaxx movement got a boost from no less than US President Donald Trump, who has had talks with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., RFK’s son who is known for his anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.

In February, the Kennedy scion and De Niro were given a high-profile platform, a widely reported panel discussion in Washington, to promote their views.

The Philippines has had its share of vaccine scares. In the 1990s, pro-life groups questioned the Department of Health’s tetanus toxoid program, claiming the anti-tetanus vaccine contained an abortion-inducing hormone.

The late Juan Flavier, the popular health secretary who implemented anti-tetanus vaccinations, claimed the abortion scare lowered the program’s success rate.

The tetanus toxoid scare was revived a few years ago when the Department of Education ordered anti-tetanus shots administered to girls of reproductive age. Pro-life groups wondered why boys were not included.

To be sure, there are moral grounds to refuse vaccinations. For instance, the rubella vaccine was derived from cell lines replicated from those of aborted fetuses.

According to some ethicists, there is a moral justification to refuse such vaccines, especially for non-life-threatening diseases.

The Vatican itself, however, has said that parents are also morally justified in procuring these shots to protect their children from disease.

As the growing Dengvaxia controversy shows us, problems arise when vaccination programs are forced upon unsuspecting parents and children, based on questionable motivations.

These questionable motivations crop up when public health policy is placed in the hands of political appointees such as Garin, instead of career experts like Flavier.