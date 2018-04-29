Dengvaxia, nostalgia, Boracay, etc.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he would wage war on any foreign power that tries to seize control of Philippine territory. Enough said but critics will always find something to crow about.

* * *

Let us talk about Dengvaxia. For a good grasp of the issue, let us backtrack a bit. The dengue immunization program was launched and initiated in 2016 as a school-based program under DOH Secretary Janette Garin. As records will show, at least 830,000 people, mostly children, have been inoculated.

The government suspended its dengue immunization program after Sanofi Pasteur warned in November 2017 that the vaccine might cause severe dengue to those who have never been exposed to the mosquito-borne virus. This is one year after the deal has been consummated.

The Blue Ribbon Committee, headed by Senator Richard J. Gordon, recommended the filing of charges against former President Benigno Aquino 3rd, former Cabinet Secretaries Florencio Abad, Department of DBM, and Garin of the DOH, because of the undue haste on the purchase and sale of the anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, manufactured by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur.

For his part, current DOH Sec. Francisco Duque 3rd said that the Blue Ribbon Committee draft report regarding its investigation into the procurement and use of Dengvaxia has been incisive, extensive and accurate. It was not impossible to detect the “powerful efforts” to dilute the issue by employing various means manipulating some personalities involved. We are happy that the public did not bite.

* * *

I am feeling nostalgic about a bit of history. When I was directing TV Patrol, (the late) Angelo Castro Jr. asked me what would be the appropriate theme music for our new newscast. I decided to use synthesized music to keep up with times. We asked the late scorer Lucio Maylas to do some research. On a daily basis, after downing dozens of Pale Pilsens, we listened to several pieces of Hugo Montenegro, who was popular at that time.

We stumbled into Vangelis, who became popular with “Chariots of Fire.” Then we decided on “Pulstar.” It became the alarm anywhere announcing that it was time for TV Patrol. It became our newsroom signature theme used to intro The World Tonight and other news breaks. I can’t help but share with you one of those moments that I treasure most in my lifetime.

* * *

At last, a subway system is on its way to reduce the volume of traffic on our roads. In the meantime, I will have no other choice but to satisfy my craving for Subway’s BLT and chicken teriyaki.

* * *

Talking about infrastructure, please take note my fellow Bulakeños. San Miguel is proposing a huge new international airport aptly named “aerotropolis.” It involves an airport covering 1,168 hectares and a city complex to be built at a 2,500-hectare area along Manila Bay in Bulacan, Bulacan.

* * *

PRRD said he fired Labor Undersecretary Dominador Say and another government official because of corruption allegations. “You just go out silently,” he added.

That means “wala na siya SAY.”

* * *

The DILG is filing administrative charges against at least 10 Aklan local officials in connection with the environmental degradation of Boracay.

– As they say, we should not cut the trunks but rather start weeding out the roots.

* * *

Boracay is now closed for rehabilitation. But some are opening up new wounds by bashing such efforts on social media and laying down some legal impediments to halt the clean-up plan. Don’t they realize that what they are doing could further delay the deadline for rehabilitation? Then in the end these same people would have reason to bash the government again for failing to meet the deadline.

* * *

Finally, third the name of the new royal baby is out. The royal baby of the Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cambridge is named Louis Arthur Charles. Officially, the baby will be known as “His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.”

– I hope the Americans will not call him “Prince Louie Louie.”

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.