Dengvaxia scam exceeds all moral bounds; outrage won’t contain it

First word

WITH every passing day, the Dengvaxia scam becomes more revolting. It’s so odious, it exceeds all moral bounds. The word “outrage” cannot contain the public anger and the victims’ horrible plight. It makes you wish that this felony can be called heinous in the same way that rape and child abuse are damned.

1.We are horrified that an immunization program that was supposed to safeguard the health of children has instead taken 26 young lives following their vaccination. More lives could be taken before the scandal runs its course.

2. We are incensed that P3.5 billion of public money was illegally taken from the treasury for the purchase of Dengvaxia. While Sanofi- Pasteur, the vaccine manufacturer, has committed to return P1.4 billion to the Philippine government for unused vaccine, there’s a big mystery about where the other P2 billion went. Sanofi has not said that it received all the money. It remains to be seen whether Sanofi will disclose how much money it paid in kickbacks to Filipino officials and to whom.

3. We are shocked that a government (the Benigno Aquino 3rd administration) which boasted about its” Straight path program of government” is turning out to be the most crooked in Philippine experience.

4. We are revolted by the news that the scam suspects have mounted a massive cover-up of the Dengvaxia scandal, and that some media organizations are lending themselves to the deception. A lobbyist who doubles as a columnist for a prominent Philippine newspaper, has used his column to propagandize that Dengvaxia works and that the scandal is all hysteria.

5. We are appalled that none of the Filipino officials at the center of the scam, beginning with former president Aquino, has so far admitted to any responsibility for the gigantic mess and tragedy. Aquino remains in total denial despite being recorded for having discussed the Dengvaxia purchase twice with Sanofi executives, first in Beijing and then in Paris. Abad, who as budget secretary arranged the P3.5 billion payment, has gone into a black hole, which emits no light.

6. We are frustrated to note that the principal suspects in Dengvaxia (Aquino, Abad and Garin) could be facing charges first for election-related offenses in connection with the implementation of the massive vaccination program. On Thursday, charges will be filed against Aquino et al and the other former officials before the Commission on Elections for violation of the Omnibus Election Code (OEC). This may turn out to be only a distraction.

7. As the days wear on, there is a danger that the public will grow more skeptical that the government will really get to the bottom of this mess. This scandal is going in so many directions; there are so many investigators, there are so many suspects, and potentially, many more victims.

Senate readies Dengvaxia report

Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate blue ribbon committee which investigated the Dengvaxia scandal, disclosed in an interview last Sunday that he has completed the committee’s report and recommendations on the Dengvaxia controversy.

He said that in the committee report, Aquino is reported as avoiding responsibility for the Dengvaxia mess.

As in the Mamasapano massacre, wherein Aquino avoided responsibility, so in Dengvaxia, Aquino seeks to avoid all responsibility for Dengvaxia, although he clearly authorized the purchase, and he met twice with Sanofi officials.

Gordon has advised the former president to own up and apologize for the scandal. But he also stressed that an apology will not absolve Aquino from possible liability.

“It will not exculpate him, because he must answer for his clearly unethical meetings with Sanofi officials.” Gordon explained.

Gordon contends that the purchase of the billions of pesos worth of vaccines from Sanofi-Pasteur was made in haste. Based on the blue ribbon committee’s timeline, the special allotment release order (SARO) for the Dengvaxia purchase was issued during the same month of Aquino’s meeting with Sanofi officials in December 2015.

Aquino met with officials of Sanofi-Pasteur on November 9, 2014 in Beijing, China and on December 1, 2015 in Paris, France.

But he claims that he is not to blame for Dengvaxia because nobody warned him against purchasing the vaccine. To the contrary, he got advice from his Cabinet to buy the drug on the eve of the elections.

We must wait until the committee report is release, because based on this, there is little promise Aquino and his top officials will be indicted.

Hold their feet to the fire

The test of the Dengvaxia investigation, whether in the Senate or the Department of Justice, is whether it will succeed in holding Aquino et al accountable for Dengvaxia.

Will it hold Noynoy Aquino’s feet to the fire and make him tell the truth?

Can he be forced to explain how he violated our budget laws to raise the P3.5 billion to buy Dengvaxia and administer it to the targeted 1 million children, since this was not in the 2016 budget authorized by Congress.

Abad obviously can explain how the money was raised. Should a manhunt be launched to get him to testify?

Three government departments—budget, health and education—were involved in the Dengvaxia scam. That’s how deeply President Aquino was involved in Dengvaxia. Without him leading the way and taking interest, the scam would not have moved.

Through their admissions and published orders, the health and education departments ordered their offices in the four targeted regions to undertake the mass vaccination program through the public schools there.

Health Secretary Janette Garin has copied Aquino in his policy of total denial. Yet it was she who as health secretary pressured the Food and Drug Administration and the Formulary Council of the Philippines to issue the clearances necessary for the government to buy the vaccine.

Peter Wallace’s claim that Dengvaxia was just a “judgment call” for Aquino is nonsense. It was judgment that was calculated to deceive and defraud and in the end, endanger the public. He must at the very least answer for the missing money; the nation should know whether the money was used to cheat in the elections for administration candidates. Or whether some people pocketed it.

So far, Aquino has admitted to only one falsehood that he has told about Dengvaxia. He has retracted his earlier statement that former health secretary Enrique Ona was with him at his meeting with Sanofi officials in China. Ona denounced this as a lie and forced Aquino to retract.

It’s not really significant that Aquino will be facing several complaints over the Dengvaxia mess before the Office of the Ombudsman and the Commission on Elections. At this level, Aquino may not even feel the heat.

yenmakabenta@yahoo.com