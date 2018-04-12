Dengvaxia Senate report ‘incisive,’ ‘extensive,’ ‘accurate’ – Duque

THE Senate Blue Ribbon Committee draft report regarding its investigation on the procurement and inoculation of anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia has been “incisive,” “extensive,” and “accurate,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd said on Thursday.

“I think it’s a very incisive, very extensive of all the reports that have been made and the hearings that have been conducted. I believe this is the most extensive, incisive and the most accurate report that there is,” Duque said in an interview with reporters.

The committee, headed by Senator Richard Gordon, recommended the filing of charges against former president Benigno Aquino 3rd, former Cabinet secretaries Florencio Abad, Department of Budget and Management (DBM); and Janette Garin of the DoH because of the undue haste on the purchase and sale of the anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia manufactured by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur.

Duque said that while Garin was the only health official held liable by the blue ribbon committee, other groups would be filing similar cases.

“The three officials were included in the case filed by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), which also cited present and former health officials. But it’s always changing, some have less [respondents]while others have less,” said Duque.

The government suspended its dengue immunization program after Sanofi Pasteur warned in November 2017 that the vaccine may cause severe dengue to those who have never been exposed to the mosquito-borne virus.

The dengue immunization program was initiated in 2016 as a school-based program under Garin. At least 830,000 people, mostly children were said to have been inoculated.

The government has documented 62 Dengvaxia-related deaths.