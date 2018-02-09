‘Dengvaxia is state-sanctioned killing’

ANTI-Crime advocates on Thursday questioned the silence of the Church and the Commission of Human rights (CHR) on the Dengvaxia issue despite the number of deaths linked to the anti-dengue vaccine.

Dante Jimenez, chairman of the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC), said that unlike the alleged extrajudicial killings (EJK) as a result of the war against illegal drugs of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration, the anti-dengue immunization program of the previous government was clearly state-sponsored.

“I’m just asking why CBCP, CHR and other righteous groups are silent on the Dengvaxia issue that has killed a number of children and has put the health of almost a million school children at risk,” Jimenez told The Manila Times.

The VACC head said human rights groups and the Church were very active in criticizing and even blaming the administration for the deaths of suspected drug pushers in the government’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

“They have been claiming that the killings were state sponsored, but that has yet to be proven. But they are silent on Dengvaxia which was clearly funded by the Aquino government,” Jimenez said, referring to former President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

The Aquino government spent P3.5 billion for the purchase of Dengvaxia, the world’s first-ever dengue vaccine developed by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur.

Even if the clinical tests for the vaccine have yet to be concluded, the Aquino administration allowed the inoculation of almost a million school children in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon).

“There is no doubt that Dengvaxia is EJK,” Jimenez said. “I challenge the CBCP, CHR and other human rights advocates to come out and show their support for the thousands of vaccine victims.”

The Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) forensic team has conducted autopsies on 14 children who died after receiving Dengvaxia.

PAO said some of the children contracted dengue six months after being inoculated with the vaccine.

But the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) team that was tasked by Health department to conduct a separate examination found that none of the deaths of the 14 children autopsied were proven to be due to Dengvaxia.

The government has demanded Sanofi Pasteur for a full refund of the anti-dengue vaccine and to set up indemnification fund for victims. The demand was rejected on Wednesday.

The firm insisted that agreeing to a full refund would mean that its product was ineffective.

‘Seeking legal cover’

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, blasted Sanofi for its insensitivity and lack of accountability.

“It is disappointing that Sanofi would rather seek legal cover than ensure that their consumers are protected,” Ejercito said.

The Dengvaxia issue has also affected the credibility of other vaccines as shown by the 37 percent decrease on the vaccination coverage in Central Luzon, the Health department said.

According to Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd, parents have refused to have their children inoculated by other vaccines because of the fear created by Dengvaxia.

But Duque said the Health department would be coming out with actions that would help bring back public trust on the government immunization program.