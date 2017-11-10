Denim as activewear

Freedom of movement, smoother form, and utmost comfort.

SM Woman presents denim for a woman that’s in step with the beat of everyday wear.

The SM Woman Premium Denim HyperForm series is denim that’s designed for action made from denim that’s soft, flexible and moves with your body with styles for women and their movements.

There’s the HyperForm Shapewear, flaw-erasing jeans for a sexy figure, slims thighs, and contours the backside. Flattering looks for extra confidence.

Then, there’s Hyperfree, with its relaxed fit that gives an extra oomph that’s ideal for that leisurely stroll.

Lastly, there’s jog sculpt that’s designed for the ultimate in flexibility, the perfect fit for those on the go.