Denim revolt

While the country’s weather agency has yet to officially declare the arrival of summer, hotter days have definitely been more prevalent.With this impending season comes getaway plans and activities that call for the most versatile wardrobe staple: denim

As such, denim brands in the country have come out with their spring summer collections that feature the fabric in several cuts and shapes. Today, The Manila Times looks into four fashion brands’ take on this iconic item with suggestions on how to pull them off.

Road warriors

Long drives to and from summer destinations need not mean slacking in the fashion department. Get camera ready as soon as stepping out of the vehicle with Penshoppe’s spring summer collection.

For the ladies, pull a Gigi Hadid by wearing a pair of washed denim shorts with a statement tank. Complete the ensemble with a nice Chelsea boots. For the gents, stay preppy but understated ala Cameron Dallas with two-toned cotton shirts, washed denim and white sneakers.

Festival worshippers

Summer will not be complete without joining musical festivals that gather music’s hottest acts from the Philippines and around the globe in one local stage. As this activity stretches from midday till the wee hours of the morning, relying on denim might be a practical idea.

Combine comfort and fashion with Levi’s 501 Skinny, which is similar to the brand’s authentic and vintage classic 501, but is leaner and slimmer, creating a different silhouette while allowing room for more movement. Tuck a crisp white tee, accentuate with statement belt and finish off with trusty boots to complete the look.

Block partygoers

Reconnect with the hommies with one’s neighborhood casual hangout parties. Sport a hip, indie-pop look with Oxygen’s Summer 2017 collection. Go for a plain graphic shirts, tapered denim and accentuate with a cap or denim jacket to get the music video star look.

City strollers

Without the threat of rain, a stroll in the city, especially on laid-back Sundays at weekend markets will be just perfect.

Keep strolling in city pavement but stay comfy with Uniqlo Denim from the brand’s Spring Summer 2017 LifeWear collection. Using pieces from the Japanese brand that’s synonymous to comfort, crop the look with soft washed boyfriend jeans, camisole over white cotton shirt and finish off with trusty white sneakers.