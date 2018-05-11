Denmark eyes joining ‘Build Build Build’

Denmark is interested to participate in the government’s “Build Build Build” infrastructure program, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said on Thursday.

In a statement, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said he and Danish Industry Minister Brian Mikkelsen recently discussed trade and investment opportunities between their two countries.

“The current economic growth momentum, rating upgrades, and aggressive infrastructure programs offer a lot of business opportunities for foreign investors, particularly with technology-oriented services and systems,” he added.

Mikkelsen praised the country’s economic growth and said Denmark wanted “to be part of the development happening” here, Lopez said.

The Danish minister also expressed his country’s interest in investing in renewable energy and affordable medicine, he added.

The Trade chief Lopez encouraged the Danish to offer insights in solving the Philippines’ problems, saying “unsolicited proposals are welcome.”

Meanwhile, DTI is planning a Nordic culinary tour this year to promote Filipino cuisine to Scandinavia.

The department is also planning to launch a roadshow in Denmark next year to promote Filipino trade and investments, Trade Undersecretary Nora Terrado said.

The Philippines currently enjoys Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) privileges granted by the European Union (EU). It hopes to elevate this to a free trade agreement (FTA) soon.

Discussions on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-EU FTA are underway, with the last meeting held in Singapore in April.