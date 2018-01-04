Friday, January 5, 2018
    Dennis does good

    on Boardroom Watch

    Uy doesn’t just invest in companies but in people too.

    • His UDENNA Corp. hosts two foundations, Phoenix Philippines Foundation and UDENNA Foundation, which have launched education, environment, health, safety and outreach programs that benefit its partner communities.

    • In July 2017, it launched the LIFE (Livelihood, Independence, Family and Education) Fund with an initial funding of US$2 million to help soldiers in conflict-ridden Marawi City and their families.

    • It gives out scholarships to Phoenix Petroleum gas boys and station attendants.


    • Siklab Atleta Pilipinas Sports Foundation, another Uy initiative, raises funds to boost local athletes’ quest for Olympic gold.

