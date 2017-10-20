Dennis Trillo is ‘The One That Got Away’

GMA Network held the big reveal of the lucky leading man who will play the role of Rhian Ramos, Max Collins and Lovi Poe’s common denominator [read: ex-boyfriend] in the upcoming romantic-comedy series aptly titled “The One That Got Away.”

Advertisements

Netizens were abuzz on Wednesday as soon as members of media posted Trillo’s photo from the actor’s press conference at the network headquarters. The talented leading man was last seen in the fantaserye “Mulawin vs. Ravena,” but is still remembered for his happy-go-lucky character in his previous rom-com series, “Juan Happy Love Story” opposite Philippine TV’s Sweetheart Heart Evangelista.

As “the one that got away” from three beautiful women—Zoe (Ramos), Darcy (Collins) and Alex (Poe)—Trillo plays the role of Liam, a smart and handsome entrepreneur from a wealthy family living in his ancestral home with his beloved yaya. He likes all things vintage and is an animal-lover. He likes women with a sense of humor which is the common trait among his exes, who besides failing to get over him, actually become good friends.

Excited to portray another fresh role, Trillo is also excited to be directed by veteran film and TV director Maryo J. Delos Reyes.

The show’s premiere is yet to be announced, but is slated for a primetime slot.